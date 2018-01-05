Report: Syria’s gov’t forces make significant advancements in Idlib

Syrian Army forces made significant advancements against Takfiri terrorists in the northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said the Syrian military forces managed to force out the terrorist groups, including the Takfiri Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist alliance from the southeastern areas of the province, according to Press TV.

The Syrian Army has liberated 77 villages and districts in the area since October 22, it added.

The Syrian forces are now approaching the strategic district of Sinjar east of the provincial capital city of Idlib, where the government forces will launch their operations to liberate the suburban areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Syrian Army, backed by the Russian Air Force, has launched a major operation since Tuesday to rid the Takfiri terrorists of their last stronghold on the eastern outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

The push began in Harasta District in Eastern Ghouta, where terrorists with the Ahrar al-Sham outfit have gone on rampage over the past days.

The focus of the army operation is the Military Vehicles Administration Army base, which has been besieged by the terrorists in Harasta. At least 200 Syrian troops are believed to be trapped within the premises.

Damascus-based Sama TV television network said combined Syrian military operations and Russian aerial backup had killed more than 200 gunmen in the area on Tuesday.