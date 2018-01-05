RSS
0822 GMT January 05, 2018

Published: 0256 GMT January 05, 2018

Barkley, good prospect for Chelsea, says Conte

GETTY IMAGES

England international Ross Barkley would be a good addition to the Chelsea squad, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday after media reports the Everton midfielder had undergone a medical.

"We are talking about an English player and a young player – he is a good prospect for Chelsea. Good opportunity for the club to buy this player..." Conte said at his weekly news conference, Reuters reported.

Barkley, 24, has yet to feature for Everton this season as he recovers from a long-term hamstring injury, having turned down a move to the English champion in the close season, according to the Merseyside club's chairman Farhad Moshiri.

"He's very young. I think he has a lot of space for improvement... He's strong physically and had good technique," added Conte.

"It's important to understand about when he can recover from his injury. This player has not played for seven months. If this player signs for the club we must have patience and help him recover quickly."

Barkley, an Everton academy graduate, has scored 27 goals in 179 appearances since making his debut for the club in August 2011.

He was rewarded with a new four-year deal in July 2014 by then-manager Roberto Martinez after featuring for England at the World Cup in Brazil.

Barkley, capped 22 times by England, has previously expressed a desire to play Champions League football and will be eligible to play for Chelsea in the last-16 clash against Barcelona in February.

   
