0823 GMT January 05, 2018

News ID: 207576
Published: 0259 GMT January 05, 2018

Minister: Tabriz 2018 to contribute to Iran, regional development

Minister: Tabriz 2018 to contribute to Iran, regional development

Tabriz 2018 will provide an opportunity to introduce Iran's culture and literature to the world, and contribute to the development of Iran and the region, said Iran's culture minister.

According to IRNA, Abbas Salehi said at the inauguration ceremony of Tabriz 2018, "Tabriz was chosen as the tourism capital of the Muslim World for 2018 by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) since it has been a symbol of Islam and it is regarded as the first capital city of the Shia Muslim world."

Tabriz, he added, manifests unity among followers of various religions, ethnic groups and nationalities, and noted that the city has historical links with Iran's cultural and arts diplomacy.

Salehi also described the event, which was attended by ambassadors and Iranian officials, as a golden opportunity for conveying Iranian culture beyond the borders of the country.

The capital of the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan, Tabriz predates the Islamic conquest of Persia. It served as the capital of a number of dynasties following the conquest.

During its long history, the city was ransacked by Mongolian raiders and Ottoman invaders and razed by devastating earthquakes, but was rebuilt every time.

The city hosts famous sites, including Jame' Mosque, Arg-e Tabriz (citadel) and Tabriz Bazaar, of which the latter has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

   
