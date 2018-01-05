Turkey's exports to Iran hit $279m in November

Latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, show that Turkey's exports to Iran in November 2017 were valued at $279.6 million, which is 12.7 percent less compared to $320.3 million for November 2016.

Turkey imported goods worth $418.7 million from Iran in the same month, compared to $‎475.4 ‎million in November 2016, Trend News Agency reported.

Trade turnover between the two countries reached $698.3 million in November 2017.

Iran-Turkey trade stood at $9.9 billion during the first 11 months of 2017. The figure indicates a 12.5-percent growth compared to the figure for the same period of the preceding year which was $8.8 billion.

Turkey's exports to Iran in the period amounted to $2.882 billion, compared to $4.6 billion in the first 11 months of 2016.

Turkey also imported commodities valued at $7 billion from Iran in the 11-month period, which is 68.6 percent more than the figure for January-November 2016 which was $4.2 billion.

Therefore, the trade balance between the two countries was $4.1 billion, in favor of Iran.

Trade turnover between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014, which stood at $9.8 billion in 2015 — indicating a 29-percent plunge.