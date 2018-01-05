PM: Syria prioritizing Iranian companies in reconstruction projects

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis said his country has prioritized Iranian construction firms in reconstruction of Syria.

According to Fars News Agency, Khamis told a visiting Iranian parliamentary delegation in Damascus late Thursday, "Incentive packages have been considered for the Iranian companies in development projects of Syria."

The Syrian prime minister expressed his special thanks for the unsparing support extended by the Iranian government and people for Syria in the fight against terrorism and termed the victories in Syria as a great achievement for the resistance movement.

He underlined the participation of Iranian companies in economic activities and reconstruction projects of Syria.

In a relevant development in November, Iran and Syria signed a contract in the electricity industry worth over one million dollar to restore power plants and produce electricity in Syria.

"Considering the capabilities of Iran in the electricity industry, Tehran and Damascus have signed a $1.2-billion contract to produce electricity in Syria," Syrian Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli said.

He underlined that the Iranian companies have high technology in the field of electricity, and said, "The civil war has led to the destruction of Syria's infrastructure and more than 50 percent of the country's electricity systems have been destroyed, but Damascus is trying to restore them with the help of Russia and Iran."