Terrorist groups dismantled in western Iran

Iran’s intelligence forces disbanded a cell that had links with the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) in the western province of Lorestan.

The provinvial intelligence office announced that the cell affiliated with the MKO terrorists was disbanded in the city of Boroujerd on Friday morning, Tasnim News Agency reported.

According to a statement, four members of the terrorist cell have been arrested, and one of them has been injured in clashes.

It also added that the terrorist cell has been involved in many acts of sabotage in the province, particularly in Boroujerd, over the past days.

The Intelligence Ministry also said on Thursday security forces dismantled a terrorist group and arrested its members in the country’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The ministry said the terrorist group “which had infiltrated into Iran with the aim of fueling the recent unrest” was put under surveillance in the city of Piranshahr.

The terrorist group engaged in armed confrontation with Iranian security forces on Wednesday, during which they used a local woman as a human shield and killed three Iranian security forces, the statement added.

One terrorist was killed and several others were injured during the operation. A number of their weapons and explosives as well as a notebook containing guidelines for creating unrest were seized, according to the statement.

The so-called Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (DPIK), an outlawed group based in northern Iraq, claimed the attack on its Twitter page.

Last week, a number of peaceful protests over economic problems broke out in several Iranian cities, but the gatherings turned violent when groups of participants, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.