RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0823 GMT January 05, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207580
Published: 0319 GMT January 05, 2018

Exports from Noshahr show 68% growth

Exports from Noshahr show 68% growth

Non-oil exports from Noshahr port in Mazandaran Province recorded a significant growth during March 21-December 22, 2017 compared to the figure for the same period in 2016, a trade official announced.

"Non-oil exports from Noshahr Port increased by 68 percent during first nine months of the current (Iranian) year (started March 21, 2017)," reported Mehr News Agency quoting the Director General of Mazandaran Province Ports and Maritime Organization Mohammad Taqi Anzanpour.

He called for taking advantage of the port's potentials and capacities to promote exports, and said, "All officials and personnel of Ports and Maritime Organization in Mazandaran Province seek to pave the way for merchants and goods owners to boost exports from this port."

The main goods exported from Noshahr Port to the Caspian Sea littoral states are livestock and agricultural products, including apple puree and concentrate, food products such as tomato paste and dried nuts as well as minerals and construction materials.

In late December, it was announced that Iran's non-oil exports during March-December 2017 recorded a significant growth compared to the figure for the same period last year.

According to the latest figures, Iran exported goods valued at over $31 billion during the said period.

Iran's main export products during the said period were gas condensates ($5.98 billion), liquefied propane ($1.68 billion), methanol ($835 million), light oils and other products, including gasoline ($810 million) and hematite iron ore ($756 million).

Yhe main importers of Iranian products during the period were China ($6.527 billion), Iraq ($4.628 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($4.458 billion), South Korea ($3.11 billion) and Afghanistan ($2.4 billion).

   
KeyWords
export
Noshahr
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2415 sec