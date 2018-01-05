RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0823 GMT January 05, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207581
Published: 0320 GMT January 05, 2018

Overseas sales of machine-woven carpets from Aran-Bidgol stand at over $100m

Overseas sales of machine-woven carpets from Aran-Bidgol stand at over $100m

Over $100 million worth of machine-woven carpets were exported from Aran-Bidgol township in the central province of Isfahan during March 21-December 21, 2017, an official said on Friday.

Head of Aran-Bidgol Office of Industries and Mines of Iran Mojtaba Mahlouji told IRNA that the figure was 12 percent higher than the amount for the same period of the previous year.

Mahlouji said goods valued at over $111 million were exported from this region of which 90 percent were machine-woven carpets and products of related industries.

Iranian carpets were mainly exported to Afghanistan, Iraq, China, Germany and France as well as the African countries, he said.

Pointing to the production of over 45 million square meters of carpets in Aran-Bidgol last year, the official said the region ranks first in terms of carpet weaving in Iran.

He said the Aran-Bidgol region could also be considered as a carpet hub of the Middle East.

Iranian National Carpet Center recently announced that the Islamic Republic exported handwoven carpets worth $270 million during the eight months to November 21.

This was 31 percent higher than the figure for the same period last year.

Iranian handwoven carpets were mainly exported to 13 Asian, 11 European and four Latin American countries.

   
KeyWords
carpet
export
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1311 sec