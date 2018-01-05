Tabriz petchem exports up 29%

A sum of 162,000 tons petrochemicals were exported from Tabriz during March 21-December 21, 2017 showing a growth of 29 percent compared to the figure for the same period last year.

"European, African and Asian countries were among customers," Director General of Tabriz Petrochemicals Company Siavash Derafshi told IRNA.

"Tabriz Petrochemicals Company exported 25,000 tons of products indicating a 1.5 fold growth," he said.

Tabriz Petrochemical Company (TPC), established in 1990, operates a large production complex at Tabriz city suburb in the northwest of Iran. The complex encompasses an area of 391 hectares at an altitude of 1,362 meters above sea level and is situated adjacent to Tabriz Refinery. Operating since1996, it mainly produces raw plastics such as polyethylenes, polystyrenes and ABS.

The main feedstock for the complex is light and heavy naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Major portion of the feedstock is supplied by Tabriz Refinery and the rest by Tehran Refinery through pipeline and petrochemical companies in southern Iran by road.