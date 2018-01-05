RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0823 GMT January 05, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207582
Published: 0324 GMT January 05, 2018

Tabriz petchem exports up 29%

Tabriz petchem exports up 29%

A sum of 162,000 tons petrochemicals were exported from Tabriz during March 21-December 21, 2017 showing a growth of 29 percent compared to the figure for the same period last year.

"European, African and Asian countries were among customers," Director General of Tabriz Petrochemicals Company Siavash Derafshi told IRNA.

"Tabriz Petrochemicals Company exported 25,000 tons of products indicating a 1.5 fold growth," he said.

Tabriz Petrochemical Company (TPC), established in 1990, operates a large production complex at Tabriz city suburb in the northwest of Iran. The complex encompasses an area of 391 hectares at an altitude of 1,362 meters above sea level and is situated adjacent to Tabriz Refinery. Operating since1996, it mainly produces raw plastics such as polyethylenes, polystyrenes and ABS.

The main feedstock for the complex is light and heavy naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Major portion of the feedstock is supplied by Tabriz Refinery and the rest by Tehran Refinery through pipeline and petrochemical companies in southern Iran by road.

   
KeyWords
Tabriz
petchem
exports
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1215 sec