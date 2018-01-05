German archeologists heading to Iran

A group of German archeologists Deutsche Orient-Gesellschaft (DOG) is scheduled to visit Iran later this year from November 1-21 to better understand Iran's age-old history.

"Instead of regular educational trips, this time, we are going to go to the places that have seen less tourists in the developed areas. During our trip to Iran, we will visit must-see sites of the country including Kerman Province with its unique findings from ancient civilization of Jiroft," said the institute's website.

The group will be headed by David Meyer, a veteran German archeologist. As an outstanding and prominent German archeologist, Meyer has participated in various international archeological projects in Syria, Iran, Qatar, Turkey and Turkmenistan over the past 15 years.

During its upcoming trip to Iran, the German archeological group is expected to visit historical cities of Hamedan, Malayer, Nahavand, Kermanshah, Khorramabad, Sarpol-e Zahab, Dezful, Izeh and some other cities.

The DOG was officially founded on January 24, 1898 to foster public interest in oriental antiquities, and to promote related archeological research. It competed with similar bodies in France and England, and reflected an increased enthusiasm to learn about the Bible lands in the late 19th century. DOG focused on the cultures of the Middle East from early times to the Islamic period.