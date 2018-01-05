Malaysian, Singaporean scholars to attend Asian Dialogue Conference

Seven Malaysian and Singaporean scholars will participate in the first International Conference of Asian Cultural Dialogues that will be held in Iran this month, said Iran's cultural attaché in Malaysia on Friday.

Mohammad-Ali Sabeqi told IRNA that prominent academics and researchers will present their articles at the conference on January 13-15, 2018.

Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, in cooperation with a number of Iranian universities, will host the conference with the goal of laying grounds for boosting cultural, historical and social bonds among Asian nations and confronting the increasing threats of violence and extremism.

In face of the globalization process and cultural integration, Asian countries have tried to preserve their cultural identity while welcoming the global culture and maintaining a positive engagement with it, the conference secretariat announced.

The organization launched the International Conference on Dialogue among Religions and Cultures in Asia six years ago in cooperation with Asian Parliamentary Assembly and Iran's Parliament.