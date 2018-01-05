Iran to export medicine to Qatar

Iranian and Qatari officials signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to export Iran's drugs to the Persian Gulf country.

Based on the agreement, Qatari patients and also patients suffering from cancer will use Iranian-made drugs and medicines, Fars News Agency reported.

The MoU was signed on Friday between Chief Executive of CinnaGen Pharmaceutical Group Haleh Hamedifar and Qatari pharmaceutical officials to supply Iranian medicines to Qatari patients suffering from special diseases.

Iran's CinnaGen Pharmaceutical Group undertook to supply more than 40 'hi-tech' drugs for use by Qatari patients from its production sites based in Iran and Turkey.

As the first and sole Iranian company, CinnaGen Pharmaceutical Group is licensed by EU's GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and is the largest and most reliable knowledge-based company in country's pharmaceutical industry. The Group has a 3-percet share in Iran's pharmaceutical export.

Providing medicines and drugs for special and hard-to-cure patients is a major concern for all governments in the world. The use of biochemical products can raise the hope for treating a great number of patients who are in need of medication across the world.