KSA, Daesh following Trump's lead: Iran's Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Saudi Arabia and Daesh Takfiri terrorist group are "eternal bedfellows" and both are following US President Donald Trump's lead.

"All endorse violence, death and destruction in Iran. Why are we not surprised," Zarif said in a "breaking" post on his official Twitter account on Friday.

On December 28, a number of protests over economic problems broke out in several Iranian cities, but the gatherings turned violent when groups of participants, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.

Over a dozen people have been killed in the ensuing violence in Iran, according to state media reports.

In a series of tweets Trump has backed the protests. In its latest weekly publication, Al Nabaa, Daesh terrorist group also declared support for the protests in Iran and said they should continue.

The Iranian foreign minister also said on Thursday the US president’s moves against the Iranian people belie his recent claim that he “supports” them.

Zarif took to Twitter to condemn Trump’s latest claim of support for the Iranian people, saying “Trump has an odd way of showing ‘such respect’ for Iranians: from labeling them a ‘terrorist nation’ & banning them from visiting the US, to petty insults on the name of the Persian Gulf.”

Trump posted a comment on his Twitter account on Wednesday, expressing his “respect” for the Iranians participating in protests in some cities of the country, claiming that the US will provide “great support” to them “at the appropriate time.”