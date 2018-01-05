China places tougher limits on trade with North Korea

China has imposed tighter trade limits on North Korea to increase pressure on its neighbor over its weapons program.

Beijing said on Friday it would limit exports of crude oil, refined petroleum, steel and other goods to North Korea starting January 6 to meet a recent resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

China, which views Pyongyang's missile tests and aggressive rhetoric as 'reckless behavior' and voted in favor of imposing the new sanctions on North Korea following its latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, accounts for nearly all of North Korea's foreign trade.

Despite the economic pressure caused by numerous rounds of international sanctions on the impoverished nation, North Korea has relentlessly continued with its missile and nuclear program.

Pyongyang says its weapons are defensive in nature and a necessary deterrent against Washington's hostility.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday applauded news of a renewed communication line and upcoming talks between the governments of the two Koreas.

The cross-border telephone hotline between North and South Korea was reopened and representatives from the two countries are now set to meet on January 9 in Panmunjom, the truce village located within the heavily-fortified Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean Peninsula.

In a related development, Washington agreed to temporarily cease joint military exercises with its regional allies. The joint military drill between the United States, South Korea and Japan, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for an invasion and a threat, has been a main source of tension on the Korean Peninsula.