Hundreds of demonstrators burnt the US flag and an image of US President Donald Trump in protest at the decision by the US to suspend security aid to Pakistan at the Peshawar military cantonment on Friday.

The US government earlier accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and failing to adequately confront terror groups within its territory, presstv.com reported.

PRESSTV

