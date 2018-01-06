Republicans worried about Trump's fitness for office: Lawmaker

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, January 5, 2018. (AFP)

US Congressman John Garamendi, a Democrat from California, says many Republican lawmakers agree with him that US President Donald Trump is mentally ‘not fit for office.’

Garamendi, a member of the US House of Representatives, said Friday that Trump is ‘crazy,’ comparing him to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, presstv.com reported.

"We've got a crazy leading the North Korea and we've got a crazy in the White House," Garamendi said during an interview with CNN.

“We got a guy in the White House who's unstable and not fit for office," he added.

Garamendi said key Republican lawmakers in Congress have agreed with him in private conversations that Trump's mental fitness is a concern.

He said Republicans are not saying this publicly, despite agreeing behind closed doors, because they need Trump on board to pass their legislative agenda.

"I'm not going to tell you who they are, but I'm telling you, they are key people in the Republican Congress. They're just shaking their heads, saying, “Oh my God, look what he did today,” Garamendi said. "They're concerned. They know what's happening."

In early December, Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee gave a presentation to a dozen lawmakers on Capitol Hill, warning that Trump posed a ‘public health risk’ by being in office.

The author of a new bombshell book about Trump's first year in office said "one hundred percent" of those around the US president consider him ‘moron, idiot.’

Lee, an internationally recognized expert on violence, has been asked to speak with additional lawmakers later this month about Trump's mental state.

“From a medical perspective, when we see someone unraveling like this, it’s an emergency,” Lee told the New York Daily News. “We’ve never come so close in my career to this level of catastrophic violence that could be the end of humankind.”

Questions about Trump's mental fitness come in the wake of a chaotic picture painted by Michael Wolff's new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

The book sheds light on concerns among top White House advisers about Trump’s psychological fitness to lead the nation.

Copies of the book "Fire and Fury" by author Michael Wolff are displayed on a shelf at Book Passage on January 5, 2018 in California. (AFP)

“Everybody was painfully aware of the increasing pace of his [Trump’s] repetitions,” Wolff wrote.

“It used to be inside of 30 minutes he’d repeat, word-for-word and expression-for-expression, the same three stories – now it was within 10 minutes. Indeed, many of his tweets were the product of his repetitions – he just couldn’t stop saying something.”

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called it "disgraceful and laughable" to question Trump's mental fitness to serve.