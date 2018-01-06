Indonesian MP backs IPU meeting in Tehran

An Indonesian lawmaker on Saturday voiced her intent to take part in the upcoming meeting of the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tehran.

In a statement released on Saturday, head of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) coordinating group, Nurhayati Ali Assegaf also dismissed foreign blatant attempts to intervene in internal affairs of Iran, Antaranews told, IRNA reported.

Expressing regret over the recent protests in Iran, Assegaf stressed that differences could be settled immediately through peaceful means.

Indonesian government has an apparent stance regarding the foreign meddling in Iran's and other countries, the statement read in which Assegaf urged the Indonesian government to spare no efforts to support the Iranian government.

Indonesia, as the most populated Islamic country and an effective member of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would react to the latest developments in Iran and support the Islamic Republic.

The IPU meeting is slated to be held in Tehran on Jan 10-15, 2018. Participants at the meeting are scheduled to review the latest developments in Palestine following US President Donald Trump's move to identify Holy Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime’s capital.

Representatives from 57 member states of the OIC attended an urgent summit.