Jordon ex-PM slams UNSC session on Iran

Former Prime Minister of Jordon Samir Rifai has criticized holding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on recent incidents in Iran.

“Washington calls the UNSC to hold meeting to discuss conditions in Iran, while the Palestinians are being killed by the occupiers every day and the US and UNSC are silent,” Rifai said in his Twitter message released on Friday, IRNA reported.

After some Iranians took to the streets to protest against unemployment and high prices, and, with the provocation of certain foreign and anti-Islamic Revolution media, some elements penetrated the lines of protestors to drive the peaceful protests toward violence, and US President Donald Trump overtly supported the rioters assuming that the former US administration had made a mistake about Iran riots in 2009.

Following that, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, whose animosity is as clear as daylight and tries to push Iran on top of the UNSC agenda through different subjects so that the Zionist regime can get rid of the international pressures and breathe a sigh of relief, was assigned to make scene against Iran in front of the press.

The UNSC members, feeling what she was going to do, did not let her to misuse this opportunity for political ends, such as harming Iran Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and warned against it.