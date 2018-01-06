Brazil's vehicle production up 25% in 2017

Brazil's vehicle production increased 25.2 percent in 2017 compared with 2016, the first rise after three consecutive falls, the country's motor vehicle producers' association Anfavea said.

According to Anfavea, 2,699,672 vehicles were produced last year, up from 2,156,356 in 2016, Xinhua reported.

The rise was mostly due to Brazil's export of vehicles, which soared last year, said the association. In 2017, vehicle exports totaled 762,033 units, a 46.5-percent rise compared with 520,137 in 2016.

Anfavea President Antonio Megale celebrated the positive figures and stressed the importance of international trade for the sector of vehicle production.

"We are in a very positive phase for exports," he said. "Companies are concerned with exports and the country is devoted to signing trade agreements with other countries. The agreement with Colombia finally came true."

Domestic sales rose as well, but at a much lower rate of nine percent. It was the first rise after four years of sales decrease.

The number of people employed in the automotive industry also registered a 4.6-percent growth to reach 126,696.