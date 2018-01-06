Kuwait: Iran’s security goes hand in hand with region’s

Iran security and stability is connected with those of the region, Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations said.

“We believe that the stability and security of Iran is closely linked to the security and stability of the region,” Ambassador Mansour Ayyad Al-Otaibi said Friday addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on recent incidents in Iran, IRNA reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a neighboring country with which we have had historical ties. We are keen to maintain good and stable relations with them based on good-neighborly relations, mutual respect, common interests and non-interference in internal affairs, as affirmed by our resolutions,” he said.

“We hope that the situation in Iran will not develop into further violence and call for all necessary measures to practice maximum restraint in dealing with the demonstrators so as to avoid further casualties and deal with their demands wisely to improve their living conditions,” he added.

After some Iranians took to the streets to protest against unemployment and high prices, and, with the provocation of certain foreign and anti-Islamic Revolution media, some elements penetrated the lines of protestors to drive the peaceful protests toward violence. US President Donald Trump overtly supported the rioters assuming that the former US administration had made a mistake about Iran riots in 2009.

Following that, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, whose animosity is as clear as daylight and tries to push Iran on top of the UNSC agenda through different subjects so that the Zionist regime can get rid of the international pressures and breathe a sigh of relief, was assigned to make scene against Iran in front of the press.

The UNSC members, feeling what she was going to do, did not let her misuse this opportunity for political ends, such as harming Iran Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and warned against it.