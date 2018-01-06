Unique leader, savvy people assets of Islamic Revolution: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran's unique leadership and its savvy people are a big wealth for the Islamic Revolution, said the special assistant to speaker of Parliament.

“One dimension of the financial problems originate from the US inimical behavior toward Iran, but we should all be committed and responsible in the three branches [of the Islamic Establishment] not to open a crevice, said Amir-Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday, IRNA repoted.

Amir-Abdollahian added, “The active and defeated policies of the Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv triangle once again proved that Iran is powerful and not an easy arena like Libya and Afghanistan, and that the US and its allies' attempts lead to further insecurity and terrorism in the world. But the result of Iran's and its allies' attempts is the fall of Daesh and [consequently] security of the region.”

He said that reviewing the interfering moves of the US in recent riots of Iran shows that the riots had been designed in a few steps: one, stimulating the youth, causing riots and insecurity, and killings; two, the KMO's active role, intensified armed moves and killings; and three, guiding the elements of defeated Daesh into Iran.

But the plan was defeated by the timely measures taken by the Iranian people and security forces, Amir-Abdollahian said.