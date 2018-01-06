Iranian researchers use infrared waves to design abnormal body detection device

Iranian researchers have designed and manufactured abnormal body detection device using infrared waves.

The devise is used to detect spinal abnormalities and measure curvature of the back, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Using this method, the infrared sensor is placed at the tip of the pen, so that infrared cameras are placed at a distance of one meter from the patient.

Once calibration of the body is performed, the person who is undergoing the test is placed in a static position while the tester uses the designed pencil to lightly stroke the anatomical landmarks of the body. Then, its place is recorded in the software designed for the camera.

Researchers said, “Afterwards, kinematic coordinates of the area are obtained using the image processing software and the designed angles are extracted.

“Eventually, the angles, provided in the image processing software, are fed into the artificial neural network and are classified into either a healthy or a patient group following the identification of the pattern.”

This system can be used in physiotherapy and treatment centers for corrective movements, and the device can also be used instead of being exposed to detrimental and harmful rays.

Ability to measure all the anatomical abnormalities of the body is the salient feature of the device in a way that this device is available at a fair and reasonable price for the physician.

The abnormal body detection device, which has been patented by the researchers Mohammad Yousefi, Elaheh Sa’adatifard and Javad Ne’matollahi, is in its semi-industrial production stage.