Brutal cold follows massive East Coast winter storm

At least 22 died from blast of winter weather

Scott Olson/Getty Images Commuters brave sub-zero temperatures as they make their way to work in the Loop on January 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast of the US as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding. Forecasters predict strong winds and record-breaking cold air will sweep the region, from the mid-Atlantic to New England, and hang around through the weekend.

The arctic blast could make temperatures feel as low as minus 15 degrees to minus 25 from Philadelphia to Boston and make residents of states like Maryland and Virginia shiver from temperatures ranging from 10 degrees to 15 degrees. The wind chill could make it feel like minus 35 degrees in the Berkshire hills of western Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said.

CBS News has confirmed that at least 22 people nationwide have died from the recent blast of winter weather and cold temperatures.

The storm began days ago in the Gulf of Mexico and first struck the Florida Panhandle. By Thursday, it was wreaking havoc as blizzard warnings and states of emergency went into effect along the Eastern Seaboard. Wind gusts hit more than 70 mph in places and some areas saw as much as 18 inches of snow.

In the South, Tallahassee, Florida, saw snow and residents of southeast Georgia were treated to a rare half-foot of snow. In New England, the powerful winds brought coastal flooding that reached historic levels in some communities with icy water overflowing piers, streets and restaurants and stranding some people who had to be rescued.