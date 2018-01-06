RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0823 GMT January 06, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207639
Published: 0210 GMT January 06, 2018

Media: 11 Saudi princes detained following protest

Media: 11 Saudi princes detained following protest

Saudi authorities detained 11 princes after they gathered at a royal palace in Riyadh in a rare protest against austerity measures that included suspending payment of their utility bills, Saudi media reported on Saturday.

Saudi officials did not respond immediately to a request for a comment on the report, Reuters wrote.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has introduced reforms that included cutting subsidies, introducing value-added tax (VAT) and cutting perks to royal family members to try to cope with a drop in crude prices that has caused a budget deficit estimated at 195 billion riyals in 2018.

Online news website sabq.org said the princes had gathered at the Qasr a-Hokm, a historic royal palace, demanding the cancelation of a royal decree that stopped state payment of water and electricity bills for royal family members.

They were also demanding compensation for a death sentence issued against a relative, sabq.org said.

“They were informed of the error of their demands, but they refused to leave Qasr al-Hokm,” it added, quoting unidentified sources. “A royal order was issued to the royal guards ... to intervene and they were detained and put into Al-Hayer prison in preparation to put them on trial.”

It gave no details on the identity of the princes but said the leader of the group had been identified by the initials S.A.S.

Saudi Arabia last year rounded up dozens of royal family members, current and former senior officials on the order of the Anti-Corruption Committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a crackdown, which is widely believed to be aimed at consolidating his power.

The detained individuals are facing allegations of money laundering, bribery, extorting officials and misappropriation of public funds for personal benefits.

Prince al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, the chairman of investment firm Kingdom Holding Company, Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel Group, and Amr al-Dabbagh, the chairman of builder Red Sea International, are among the top business executives detained during the purge.

Political analysts say Saudi King Salman plans to relinquish power in favor of his son who is pursuing a self-promotion campaign under the cover of tackling high-level corruption.

Pundits believe the targeting of Saudi Arabia’s longstanding elite represents a shift from family rule to a more authoritarian style of governance based on a single man.

 

   
KeyWords
Saudi princes
protest
detained
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0504 sec