Dried fruits worth $950m exported in eight months

Iran exported dried fruits valued at $950 million during March 21-November 21, 2017, said the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

Pistachio nuts were the most important export item fetching $1 billion-$1.2 billion in revenues a year, Mojtaba Khosrotaj said on Saturday, reported Press TV.

Exports of the split-shelled snack, however, dropped 22 percent in the six months to September 22, 2017 thus failing to match the figures for the same period a year ago when most of the produce was exported.

"Given that exports of other dried fruit items have increased, it is anticipated that the deficit will be offset by mid-March," Khosrotaj hoped.

Head of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgaroladi said 250,000 tons of pistachio nuts are produced a year, of which 150,000-160,000 tons are exported.

Iran is the world's biggest exporter of pistachio — a position it has maintained, despite stiff rivalry from the US, thanks to the premium quality of its crop.

Pistachio cultivation has a long tradition in Iran where for centuries, farmers relied on a web of underground canals known as 'qanats' that carried water from under mountains to the arid plains.

Rampant use of electric pumps and uncontrolled drawing of water from deep wells has left water tables severely depleted and saline as 'qanats' — one of the world's most sophisticated irrigation systems — have been phased out.

Asgaroladi put dried fruit exports at two million tons a year, citing dates as the other important export crop. He said Iran produces two million tons of the crop a year, of which 200,000 tons is exported.

Overall, Iran produces 117 million tons of agricultural products annually, with horticultural crops accounting for 30 million tons of the figure.

Given its unique ecology and rich soil, Iran is one of the largest fruit producers in the Middle East and North Africa, where climatic diversity makes it possible to cultivate an assorted group of crops.

The Iranian plateau is believed to be the homeland to a number of fruits, vegetables and ornamental plants such as Persian walnuts, pomegranates, peaches, spinach and tulips.

According to Iranian officials, 240 million people across the region savor Iran's horticultural products, particularly pomegranates, pistachios, saffron, figs, raisins and dates.

Iran is the seventh largest global producer of citrus fruits which include a variety of oranges, tangerines, limes and lemons.

Agricultural exports exceed $6 billion a year, with horticultural products accounting for half of the earnings and livestock and poultry coming in second with a 25-percent share and crops with the other 25 percent.

Agriculture accounts for 13 percent of Iran's GDP and over 20 percent of its employment. The sector has traditionally been the key source of food and livelihood security over the millennia despite losing much of its significance since the country struck oil.