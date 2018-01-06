NIGC still in talks on gas exports to Georgia

The contract to export gas from Iran to Georgia is still being negotiated between the private sectors of Georgia, Armenia and Iran.

"The contract for the export of gas to Georgia has not been ruled out yet and once the agreements are finalized, the private sector will export Iranian gas to Georgia via Armenia," said Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamidreza Araqi, according to Mehr News Agency.

"Iran's geographic location is fit to make gas exports possible to many countries, including Georgia, but these exports should be conducted via Armenia," he stated.

He pointed out that to materialize the plan and finalize the deal, there are many requirements that should be met including an agreement with Armenia, export infrastructures, and reasonable price.

"If Iran, Armenia and Georgia concur on the gas deal, the private sector should buy gas from Iran and pay the price for swapping gas between Iran and Armenia to ship gas to Georgia," Araqi said.