Turkish FM: Iran’s security important for Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that security and stability in Iran is of great importance to Turkey, stressing that Ankara opposes foreign powers’ interference in Iran's domestic affairs.

Cavusoglu told reporters on Saturday that meddling of foreign powers could be a danger for Iran's security and stability, IRNA reported.

His remarks came amid peaceful protests against economic problems facing the country, which turned violent across Iran.

The Turkish foreign minister also assessed as logical and positive the reaction by senior Iranian officials about the recent unrests, and said that the Iranians should keep distance from any violence and foreign provocation.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also voiced support for Iran's stability and rejected any foreign interference with respect to the recent protests.

“We do not accept interventions to distort peace in the Iranian society with tweets,” he said.

“We hope that this problem will be overcome lawfully. Peace in Iran is of great importance to us,” he added.

Twenty-one people, including police, were killed during the protests.