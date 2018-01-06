RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0824 GMT January 06, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207652
Published: 0338 GMT January 06, 2018

Turkish FM: Iran’s security important for Ankara

Turkish FM: Iran’s security important for Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that security and stability in Iran is of great importance to Turkey, stressing that Ankara opposes foreign powers’ interference in Iran's domestic affairs.

Cavusoglu told reporters on Saturday that meddling of foreign powers could be a danger for Iran's security and stability, IRNA reported.

His remarks came amid peaceful protests against economic problems facing the country, which turned violent across Iran.

The Turkish foreign minister also assessed as logical and positive the reaction by senior Iranian officials about the recent unrests, and said that the Iranians should keep distance from any violence and foreign provocation.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also voiced support for Iran's stability and rejected any foreign interference with respect to the recent protests.

“We do not accept interventions to distort peace in the Iranian society with tweets,” he said.

“We hope that this problem will be overcome lawfully. Peace in Iran is of great importance to us,” he added.

Twenty-one people, including police, were killed during the protests.

 

   
KeyWords
Turkey
Iran
security
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0775 sec