Trump on doubts about mental stability: I'm ‘a very stable genius’

Trump launched the remarkable defense of his mental stability in a series of tweets on Saturday following the publication of a very critical book about his first year in office which has revealed that "one hundred percent" of those around the US president consider him “moron, idiot.”

Michael Wolff’s book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" went on sale on Friday. The book painted a chaotic and dysfunctional picture of Trump’s election campaign and early months of his presidency.

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence ..." Trump tweeted.

Trump wrote that his opponents have often raised doubts about his mental capacity, but he proved them wrong with his dramatic victory in the 2016 election and his career in television and business.

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," he continued. "Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"

Questions surrounding Trump’s mental health have emerged around the release of Wolff’s explosive book. A group of lawmakers reportedly met with a psychiatrist last month for a briefing on Trump’s mental health.

Twitter users reacted in mass to Trump’s claim of being a “very stable genius."

Twitter reacts to Trump's 'stable genius' claim

Wolff told NBC News on Friday that for the book he conducted interviews with those in close contact with Trump and his entire circle questioned his fitness for office.

"They all say he is like a child. And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It's all about him," he said.

"Let me put a marker in the sand here. One hundred percent of the people around him" question Trump's fitness for office, Wolff added.

"They say he's a moron, idiot. Actually, there's a competition to sort of get to the bottom line here of who this man is. Let's remember, this man does not read. Does not listen. So he's like a pinball. Just shooting off the sides,” the writer noted.

In another interview on Friday night, Wolff said that there are discussions even in the White House about whether Trump has the mental stamina required for the job.

"The truth is, over this period that I witnesses, this seven or eight months, they all came to the conclusion gradually at first, then faster and faster, that something was unbelievable amiss here," Wolf Wolff told BBC's Radio 4.

"That this was more peculiar than they ever imagined it could be. And at the end, they had to look at Donald Trump and say, 'No, this is a man who can't function in his job as president.' He may have been elected president, but that does not turn him into president," he added.