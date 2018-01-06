Pence is 'far more reactionary and dangerous' than Trump: Analyst

Myles Hoenig, a former Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Saturday when asked to comment on a new book which has revealed that "one hundred percent" of those around the US president consider him “moron, idiot.”

In an interview on Friday night, Michael Wolff, whose book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" went on sale on Friday, said that there are discussions even in the White House about whether Trump has the mental stamina required for the job.

"The truth is, over this period that I witnesses, this seven or eight months, they all came to the conclusion gradually at first, then faster and faster, that something was unbelievable amiss here," Wolff told BBC's Radio 4.

"That this was more peculiar than they ever imagined it could be. And at the end, they had to look at Donald Trump and say, 'No, this is a man who can't function in his job as president.' He may have been elected president, but that does not turn him into president," he added.

“It’s not unusual for presidential candidates to have their abilities questioned. When President Eisenhower was asked what vice president Nixon had accomplished in his administration he said to give him a week to think about it,” Hoenig said.

“Nixon eventually did become president and towards the end of his ignominious tenure there were rumors that the military was warned about obeying a presidential order out of fear it was to distract attention away from Watergate,” he stated.

“President Carter was attacked for acknowledging UFOs and later for being attacked by a rabbit. Not true but it made him look like a country bumpkin running for re-election against the former governor of California, Reagan. Today we have Donald Trump and all bets are off. His mental state was questioned the moment he started to run for president and hasn’t let up,” the analyst said.

“The latest book, Fire and Fury, apparently named for Trump’s bragging about what he alone could do to North Korea, has shaken the White House to the core. Past and present US cabinet secretaries in his administration have condemned him for his overall stupidity and incapacity, or lack of desire, to learn. Now it’s reported that such theme is widely held by nearly all who serve him in the White House,” he noted.

“This is fodder for those calling for his removal under the 25th amendment. It’s a game for many, as they know they can’t remove him any other way. And those Democrats in particular that are espousing this strategy only see if for political advantage, not what’s truly in the best interest of the country,” he pointed out.

“After Trump comes Pence, a far more reactionary and dangerous religious zealot, something Trump only pretends to be. The policies of a Pence administration might even worsen the plight of most Americans, but to the Democrats, that’s OK, just another tool in their electoral arsenal,” the activist said.

“For example, Democrats have condemned the administration for the tax cut but no one is campaigning for November to reverse it. Those directing the Republicans in Congress are the same ones dictating to the Democrats economic policy. President Obama set the stage for Trump or Clinton. We just didn’t fully realize that the winner of the last election was totally bonkers,” Hoenig concluded.