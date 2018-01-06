Mueller looking at Ivanka Trump's interaction with Russian lawyer: Report

The Justice Department's special counsel, Robert Mueller, is reportedly looking into an interaction between Ivanka and the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya and lobbyist, Rinat Akhmetshin, at Trump Tower in the run-up to the presidential election.

Citing a source familiar with the issue, the Los Angeles Times reported that the first daughter did not take part in the meeting, but she exchanged greetings with the Russian attorney and the lobbyist.

The greetings occurred at the Trump Tower elevator, according to the Times, as the attorney and the lobbyist were leaving the building and consisted of pleasantries.

It was emerged earlier last year that Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as his senior advisor and son-in law, Jared Kushner, and then campaign manager Paul Manafort all attended the meeting.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia tried to help Trump win the election by hacking and releasing emails damaging to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Mueller is looking into whether there were any links between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

Both Moscow and Washington have so far dismissed the allegations.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia tried to help Trump win the election by hacking and releasing emails damaging to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Mueller is looking into whether there were any links between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

The meeting that has become a flashpoint in the investigations, hit the headlines again this week after Trump’s former chief strategist Stephen Bannon, was quoted in a newly published book as describing the meeting as “treasonous.”

“Even if you thought that this [meeting] was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad ..., and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” Bannon said, according to “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

According to the book, Bannon speculated that Trump’s son brought the Russian group to the Tower to meet the then candidate.

Bannon even claimed that there was "zero" chance that President Trump did not know about the meeting.