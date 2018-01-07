RSS
January 07, 2018

January 07, 2018

Iran, India to cooperate on joint research projects

MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Iran and India are after expanding scientific and technological cooperation through announcing a call for proposals with the intention of presenting joint research projects.

Through an agreement between the Center for International Scientific Cooperation of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Department of Science and Technology of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Indian Republic, the call for proposals on joint research projects between Iran and India is open from January 1 to February 15, Mehr News Agency wrote.

This joint research endeavor is carried out in order to strengthen and to expand relations between both scientific communities, making possible the exchanges between Indian and Iranian research groups.

Biotechnology and Human Health (with a focus on the improvement of crop productivity), transgenic crops, microbial biotechnology with emphasis on cellulosic biofuel and microbial diversity and bioprospecting, molecular medicine focused research on stem cell, cancer, tropical and infectious diseases, animal biotechnology (reproductive and nutrition) and resource management are the priority areas for the proposals.

Applications can be made up to February 15.

   
