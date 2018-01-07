How can turmeric help reinvigorate your health?

When conventional treatments failed, Dieneke Ferguson turned to the spice world.

The 67-year-old, who had battled blood cancer for five years, began taking daily doses of curcumin, one of the main compounds of turmeric, express.co.uk wrote.

More familiar as an ingredient in curries the spice is also an ancient remedy for a variety of ailments.

While this natural approach won’t work for everyone the Londoner’s cancer-cell count is now negligible.

As Dieneke’s doctors hail the remarkable results we take a look at turmeric and the ways in which it may boost health.

The spice, recognizable by its golden color, is ground from the dried root of a plant called Curcuma longa. A relative of ginger it thrives in warm, moist conditions and has long been used as a medicine in Chinese and Indian cultures.

Turmeric’s healing powers are attributed to phytochemicals, compounds which are present in many plants.

Curcumin, which is found in turmeric, is claimed to be one of the most powerful remedies in nature’s medicine cabinet.

People who swear by turmeric don’t simply swallow it straight from the spice rack.

To get the high doses of curcumin that may benefit health it is necessary to take extracts, which are available in health food shops.

Curcumin could be a natural weapon against several types of cancer.

Although the jury is still out, research has shown that there are low rates of some forms of the disease in countries where people eat curcumin at levels of about 100mg to 200mg a day over long periods.

A study in Ireland in 2009 also found that curcumin killed off esophageal cancer cells in the lab within just 24 hours. Similar results have been found with breast, skin and bowel cancer cells.

Some scientists believe combining curcumin and chemotherapy could be an effective treatment. According to Cancer Research UK the use of curcumin is ‘promising’ but more clinical trials are needed.

It is suggested that taking curcumin could slow the progress of liver damage.

The belief is that the compound works like a detox so it could prove effective in treating conditions such as cirrhosis and hepatitis.

Taking curcumin could also give your heart a boost. It is known to improve the lining of blood vessels in the body which can help to regulate blood pressure and prevent blood clotting.

One study suggested that curcumin works as well as the cholesterol-lowering drug Atorvastatin.

In addition to improving the lining of blood vessels curcumin reduces inflammation and oxidation both of which are factors in heart disease.

In trendy cafés turmeric mixed with almond, cashew or coconut milk is being served as an alternative to coffee. It is sometimes known as ‘golden milk’.

Another drink, known as turmeric tea, can be brewed by mixing the spice with boiling water and a little honey.

There is no known cure for the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s but it is claimed that curcumin may offer hope.

Studies show that it could prevent the build-up of amyloid plaques, which are known to cause Alzheimer’s, from forming.

The disease is less common in Asia but it is not yet known if turmeric in the diet is one of the reasons.

The Alzheimer’s Society said, “The way that curcumin could work within the brain is still unclear.”

It is claimed that eating a few black peppercorns at the same time as consuming curcumin helps the body absorb it.

Curcumin has been used in Ayurveda (a traditional Indian medicine) for centuries as an anti-inflammatory to relieve pain and inflammation in the skin and muscles.

One study found that curcumin was just as good as Ibuprofen when it came to relieving painful knees in those suffering from osteoarthritis.

A study in Thailand suggested curcumin may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. It found that over nine months a daily dose of the supplement seemed to prevent new cases among certain people at risk.

Turmeric extract appears to work by stabilizing blood-sugar levels.

Another benefit of turmeric may be combating depression, stress and anxiety. It is claimed curcumin can be used as a natural alternative to drugs such as Prozac, working by inhibiting an enzyme in the brain that is responsible for depression.

There may be a double whammy as it is claimed curcumin can also increase levels of serotonin and dopamine — chemicals that boost happiness.