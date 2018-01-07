UWW invites Iranians to participate in Referee Education Pathway

United World Wrestling (UWW) Referee Education Pathway will start in the western Slovakian town of Šamorín on January 13, and will run through January 17, 2018. (ILLUSTRATIVE)

United World Wrestling (UWW) has sent out official invitations to four Iranian referees, asking them to take part in the forthcoming Referee Education Pathway, which is scheduled to be staged in Slovakia later this month.

On Saturday, the international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling invited Mohammad Ebrahim Emami, Ardavan Saheb, Mohammad Mosalaiepour and Mazdak Giti to participate in the event, which will kick off in the western Slovakian town of Šamorín on January 13, and will run through January 17, presstv.com reported.

The United World Wrestling Referee Education Pathway aims to enhance the standard of referees worldwide, and change the perception of refereeing whilst providing equitable and fair opportunities to all national wrestling federations.

This training and education system has been developed to ensure that refereeing standards continue to improve and the rules of the game are consistently applied.

The Referee Education Pathway primarily centers on building practical skills and improving their overall performance, and allows wrestling referee education in compliance with the international education standards.