US anti-Iran security session ‘not go as planned’: Bloomberg

The United Nations Security Council recent session on Iran did not go as it had been planned by US Ambassador Nikki Haley, American News Agency ‘Bloomberg’ reported.

“While most envoys criticized the violence and called on Iran’s government to show restraint with protesters, several, including US allies France and the UK, also used the opportunity to defend the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, an accord increasingly seen as under threat by US President Donald Trump’s administration,” according to Bloomberg, IRNA reported.

“Ending the nuclear accord “would be a major setback for the entire international community,” Bloomberg quoted French envoy Francois Delattre saying, adding that the agreement is one of the cornerstones of stability in the Middle East as a whole.”

China’s envoy was also quoted as saying that if Haley’s logic were to be followed consistently, the Security Council should have held hearings after the 2014 racial protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations in 2011.

After some Iranians took to the streets to protest against the unemployment and high prices, and, with the provocation of certain foreign and anti-Islamic Revolution media, some elements penetrated the lines of protestors to drive the peaceful protests towards violence; US President Donald Trump overtly supported the rioters assuming that the former US administration had made a mistake about Iran riots in 2009.

Following that, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, whose animosity is as clear as daylight and tries to push Iran on top of the UNSC agenda through different subjects so that the Zionist regime can get rid of the international pressures and breathe a sigh of relief, was assigned to make scene against Iran in front of the press.

The UNSC members, feeling what she was going to do, did not let her misuse this opportunity for political ends, such as harming Iran Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and warned against it.