No right for US to speak for world, threaten Iran: Russian MP

The United States has no rights to decide on behalf of the world and to threaten Iran, said a Russian lawmaker.

“Who has given the US the right to speak for all the countries of the worlds and threaten an independent sovereign country?” said Franz Klintsevich, first deputy head of the Federation Council committee on defense and security, IRNA reported.

Klintsevich told Russia-2 TV that avoiding prudence has become a tradition in the US saying that no US politician thinks about the fact that Iran is different from Iraq and Libya.

Trying to destabilize a country, like Iran, with high military power will disrupt the Middle East, said Klintsevich.

After some Iranians took to the streets to protest against unemployment and high prices, and, with the provocation of certain foreign and

Anti-Islamic Revolution media, some elements penetrated the lines of protestors to drive the peaceful protests toward violence, US President Donald Trump overtly supported the rioters.

Following that, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, whose animosity is as clear as daylight and tries to push Iran on top of the UNSC agenda through different subjects, urged the UNSC and the Human Rights Commission in Geneva to hold a session about human rights and the way the rioters were treated in Iran.

The meeting was finally held on Friday at US insistence; the meeting, in fact, changed to an arena for the Iran Nuclear Deal's signatories and other countries' defending the deal, officially known the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“In order to derail the Iran Nuclear Deal from its legal path, the US is even ready to cancel the deal unilaterally to intimidate the world; all these measures can be considered an attack on Iran in different fields,” the Russian official added.

Iran is able to solve its domestic problems, he said.

Klintsevich also said that the US is too worried about the Tehran-Moscow-Ankara cooperation and their unity will definitely be a target of US political attacks in the future.