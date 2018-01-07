Iran’s Petrochimi Bandar Imam to sign American basketball player

Iranian professional basketball club Petrochimi Bandar Imam has plans to sign up American professional basketball player Dominique O'Neal Jones for a fee of tens of thousands of dollars.

Jones, who last played for the Nanjing Monkey King of the Chinese Basketball Association, is now out of contract and available on a free transfer, presstv.com reported.

The 29-year-old American is no stranger to the Iranian Basketball Super League as he played for Azad University Tehran Basketball Club last year.

There are reports that Petrochimi would prefer to Part Company with Bosnian-born Slovenian professional basketball player Mirza Begić, whom it signed on August 13, 2017. Begić has already sustained a wrist injury.

Petrochimi Bandar Imam missed out on a bronze medal at the 2017 Fédération Internationale de Basket-ball (FIBA) Asia Champions Cup, and had to be satisfied with the fourth spot.

On September 30, 2017, the Iranian outfit was looking for revenge on Basketball Club Astana of Kazakhstan, which had handed it its only loss in the group stage, but the Central Asian side demonstrated steadier performance.

Pertochimi suffered a narrow 78-81 defeat from the Kazakh team at the end of the third-place match staged at the Chenzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in the south central Chinese city of Chenzhou.

Al Riyadi of Lebanon faced China’s Kashgar in the final match, and sealed an 88-59 win to claim the title.

The 2017 FIBA Asia Champions Cup started in Chenzhou, China, on September 22 and concluded on September 30.

The FIBA Asia Champions Cup, previously known as the Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) Champions Cup until 2002, is the Asian club championship for professional basketball. It is organized by FIBA Asia, and takes place once a year.