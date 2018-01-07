RSS
Published: 0905 GMT January 07, 2018

Western Iran quake injury count mounts to 51

Western Iran quake injury count mounts to 51

The number of people injured in a 5.1-magnitude quake which hit Sar Pol-e Zahab city in the western province of Kermanshah on Saturday evening rose to 51, a provincial official said.

41 injured were from Qasr-e Shirin and 9 others were from Gilan-e Gharb, director general of Kermanshah crisis management office Reza Mahmoudian told IRNA.

“Rescue and relief teams were immediately radioed to be on site,” he said.

The tremor on Saturday struck Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah Province which was hit by a massive tremor last month, Press TV reported.

Maziar Tahmasebi, the head of the town’s healthcare network, said the quake injured 17 people in urban areas and four others in villages.

Two of the injured, he said, had been taken to hospital in the provincial capital of Kermanshah, while the rest had received treatment in local medical centers.

The town is still reeling from a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck villages and towns in Kermanshah Province on November 12 along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing 620 people and injuring thousands in the Iranian side.

   
