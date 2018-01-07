RSS
News ID: 207685
Published: 0928 GMT January 07, 2018

Montazer al-Mahdi: Those duped into joining unrest freed, leaders remain in jail

MAJID ASGARIPOUR/MNA

The spokesman for the Iranian police forces said on late Saturday most of those arrested were ‘duped’ into joining the unrest and had been freed on bail, while the leaders will remain in jail.

Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi added Iranian security forces including Iranian police were able to bring the situation under control with the help of accurate intelligence combined with the self-restraint of the police who separated the people and the protesters who had legitimate demands from the rioters, MNA reported.

He added that the designers and leaders were identified and arrested to end the riots in the shortest time possible.

Montazer al-Mahdi emphasized that among the arrested people there are people who burnt the holy flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and who set fire to people’s cars and destroyed people properties, adding that lots of innocent people lost their lives including a father and his son who were killed by a fire truck which was abandoned by the rioters, breaking the hearts of every Iranian.

The police spokesman added that some also were killed during armed attacks on military checkpoints and following shootings.

Montazer al-Mahdi continued saying that some security forces were also injured and one lost his life during the riots.

He stressed "all the detainees were handed over to the judicial apparatus, most of whom have been released on bail after passing their legal process, and the ringleaders and vandals who attacked people’s properties will remain in jail.”

At the end of his comments, the police spokesman expressed his gratitude to the beloved and vigilant Iranian people and all the government officials and organizations who helped them bring the situation under their control.

   
