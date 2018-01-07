RSS
Published: 1006 GMT January 07, 2018

Macedonia exports more in first 11 months

Macedonia exports more in first 11 months
Macedonia exports soared 18.6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2017 to reach $5.17 billion, official data have revealed.

According to Macedonia's State Statistical Office, Macedonian exports were mainly driven by precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more persons, including the driver, with compression-ignition internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and clothes, Xinhua wrote.

On the other hand, the total value of imported goods for the same period amounted to $6.98 billion, registering a 13.8 growth compared to same period last year, statistics office said.

Referring to statistical office data, Macedonia's trade deficit in period January-November 2017 was $1.8 billion, with import coverage by export standing at the level of 74 percent.

Meanwhile, the most important trade partners of Macedonia for the eleven month period of 2017 were Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria.

   
