Global investment banks suggest 2.9% growth for South Korean economy

Global investment banks are suggesting an annual growth rate of 2.9 percent for the South Korean economy this year, data showed on Saturday, just below the central bank's outlook of three percent.

While the Bank of Korea said in October Asia's fourth-largest economy will grow 2.9 percent on-year for 2018, Gov. Lee Ju-yeol told reporters earlier this year that growth may reach three percent, hinting at a revision, Yonhap reported.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs estimated an annual growth rate of 3.1 percent for the South Korean economy in 2018, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Nomura and UBS suggested three percent growth.

JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, and HSBC expected on-year growth to reach 2.9 percent, 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

The nine international banks surveyed also said they expect the country's consumer prices to rise two percent this year, compared to the 1.9 percent increase posted in 2017.