Iranians rally for fifth day in support of Islamic establishment (Video)

Iranians have taken to the streets in several cities for a fifth straight day to express their faith in the Islamic establishment and condemn recent riots in some parts of the country.

The mass rallies on Sunday took place in the cities of Shahr-e Kord and Mahabad in western Iran despite heavy snowfall, as well as in the cities of Yazd and Qazvin, presstv.com reported.

The protesters held national flags and chanted pro-government slogans as they denounced the acts of sedition and violence in the country.

Over the past few days, Iranians have staged similar demonstrations across the country following scattered riots held in some towns and cities, which followed a series of peaceful protests over economic issues.

Law enforcement forces and ordinary people intervened to put an end to the violence after vandals and armed elements launched attacks on public property, mosques and police stations.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that a total of 20 people had been killed in the violence, adding the main plotters of the unrest had been identified and arrested.

An Iranian police spokesman says the main plotters of scattered riots in some Iranian cities recently have been identified and arrested.

The US and Israel were quick to voice support for the riots, sparking anger among the Iranian people and prompting authorities in the Islamic Republic to censure foreign interference in the country's domestic affairs.

Iran's Parliament met on Sunday to discuss the unrest with the ministers of interior and intelligence, Iran's police chief and the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Tasnim news agency reported.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi presented a report on the root causes of the riots while police chief and the head of IRIB briefed the lawmakers on the unrest.