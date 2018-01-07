Syrian Army presses offensive in last stronghold of Idlib

Syria’s Army pressed further into the country’s largest remaining terrorist stronghold on Sunday, capturing a town and several villages as they approached a military airport, a pro-Damascus media unit and a war monitor reported.

Syrian forces stepped up the offensive in the southern province of Idlib in recent days, advancing towards the Abu al-Duhur airport, which terrorists captured from the government’s troops in September 2015.

The Syrian Army and its allies “have gained control over the town of Sinjar,” 14 kms (nine miles) from Abu al-Duhur, and three villages to the west, Reuters quoted the media unit run by Hezbollah as saying.

Syrian forces have since late October taken back terrorist-held territory in Idlib and the northeastern province of Hama.

The so called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday the army had taken more than 95 villages in Hama and Idlib since Oct. 22, including around 60 in Idlib alone during the past 14 days.

“Battles have shifted now to the northwest of Sinjar after the Syrian Army and its allies have controlled the town,” the Britain-based monitor reported.

The main militant force in Idlib is Tahrir al-Sham, spearheaded by the former Al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria previously called Nusra Front.

The Syrian Army lost Idlib, which borders Turkey, to terrorists when the provincial capital fell in 2015. It became the only province fully under opposition control.

Tens of thousands of militants and civilians took refuge in Idlib after abandoning their homes in other parts of western Syria that the government has retaken.