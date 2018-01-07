Iranian actress Abbasi to judge at Pune festival

Iranian actress Gelareh Abbasi has been appointed to serve on the panel of jury at the 16th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) which is slated for January 11 to 18.

She will be joined by jurors from India, Canada, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Italy and Poland to judge 14 films in the Indian festival's competition section. The other jury members are Mathieu Denis, Vimukthi Jayasundara, Rodrigo Pla, Maurizio Nichetti, Joanna Kos-Krauze, Kamlesh Pandey and Bijukumar Damodaran, piffindia.com reported.

'Objects in Mirror Are Closer than They Appear' by Narges Abyar, 'Atmosphere Station' by Mehdi Jafari and 'Anonymity' by Alireza Samadi will take part in the Indian festival.

Abbasi is a graduate of Art University in the field of theater. She also graduated from Iran Acting School. She has starred in many films and series which 'Track 143' and 'Breath' directed by Narges Abyar can be listed as among the important ones.

These films have been awarded many accolades worldwide. She has acted as an important character in well-known Iranian TV series, 'Shahrzad' — a series which is has the highest number of viewers in and out of Iran. She has taken part in three international festivals, Asia Pacific of America, Women Festival of France and Silver Horse Festival of Russia. She was awarded the best actress prize of Russian Film Festival for the film 'Objects in Mirror' and the best actress prize of Iran Alborz Festival for the film 'Track 143'.

Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) was started in 2002 with the idea of building and promoting a healthy film culture in Pune. Its objective is to give film lovers in the city access to global cinema and spark a cultural exchange. With discussions, lectures and master classes on varied topics related to the craft, it tries to instill an academic flavor in the festival.

Every edition of PIFF has a unique contemporary theme. Through categories like World Competition, Marathi Competition, Global Cinema, Country Focus and Retrospective, it brings forth quality films from various countries and cultures.