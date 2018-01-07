Iran automaker unveils electric car

Iranian automaker Saipa Group unveiled an electric car on Sunday.

The electric car was made by electrifying Saina, a new product of the company, IRNA reported.

The project was carried out through cooperation between the Iranian automaker's research and innovation center and Mechanical Engineering Faculty of Tehran's Khaje Nasir University of Technology.

Speaking with IRNA, Razzaq Bolouri Afshar, the executive manager of the construction team, said the newly-constructed vehicle is the fullest Iranian electric car which has been designed under the supervision of Belgium's Punch Powertrain Company.

After recharging, the car can run 200 kilometers within the city or 300 kilometers outside the city, Bolouri Afshar said.

It is expected that mass production of the vehicle will begin next year, the official added.