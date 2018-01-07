Thousands of Iranians pay tribute to Takhti

Sports Desk

Thousands of Iranians and sports fans gathered on Sunday to commemorate the late legendary Iranian wrestler Gholamreza Takhti on the 50th anniversary of his death.

In a ceremony held at the Ebn-e Babveyh Cemetery in southern Tehran, the president of Iran’s wrestling federation (IRIWF) Rasoul Khadem and a number of acting and former sports officials paid tribute to the sporting icon.

having claimed the gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and a couple of silvers at the 1952 and 1960 Summer Olympics in Helsinki and Rome, respectively, Takhti is considered as one of the most decorated Iranian wrestlers of all times.

Takhti also won four World Championships medals during his illustrious career including two gold medals in 1959 and 1961 in Tehran and Yokohama, Japan, in addition to two second-spot medals in 1951 and 1962.

To date, Takhti remains well-known for his sportsmanship and continues to symbolize the essence and ethics of sports to Iranians.

Takhti was found dead in his hotel room in Tehran on January 7, 1968.

At that time, the Iranian government officially proclaimed his death a suicide.

However, it is firmly believed he was murdered by the Iranian intelligence agency at that time, SAVAK, because of his political activities and anti-regime views and beliefs.