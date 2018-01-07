Minister: Iraq to export Kirkuk oil to Iran by January-end

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi speaks during news conference at the Ministry of Oil in Baghdad, Iraq, on November 27, 2017. THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS

Iraq will begin exporting oil from the northern Kirkuk fields to Iran before the end of January, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi told reporters on Sunday in Baghdad.

About 30,000 barrels per day of crude will be trucked to Kermanshah refinery in western Iran in the first instance, he said. "God willing, we will start before the end of the month," he added, according to Reuters.

Trucking crude to Iran comes under a swap agreement announced last month by the two countries to allow a resumption of oil exports from Kirkuk.

Iraq and Iran agreed to swap up to 60,000 barrels per day of crude produced from Kirkuk for Iranian oil to be delivered to southern Iraq, al-Luaibi said last month.

Kirkuk crude sales have been halted since Iraqi forces regained control of the fields from the Kurds in October.

Kurdish forces took control of Kirkuk in 2014, when the Iraqi army collapsed in the face of Daesh terrorists. The Kurdish move prevented the terrorists from seizing the region's oilfields.

Iraq and Iran are also planning to build a pipeline to carry oil from Kirkuk to avoid having to truck the crude, the Iraqi minister said last month.

It would replace an old and severely damaged section of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline which Iraq's Oil Ministry said in a statement was "too damaged by attacks by Daesh terrorist gangs to be rehabilitated".

Iraq had exported 250,000 to 400,000 bpd through that pipeline before the start of Daesh insurgency halted the supplies.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves after Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Iran, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).