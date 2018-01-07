TPO official: Eight-month mineral exports up 14%

Iran's mineral exports recorded a growth of 14 percent in weight during during March 21-November 21, 2017, compared to the figure for the same period last year, said the director general of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran for exports development on Sunday.

Masoud Kamali Ardakani put the weight and value of the exported products at 18 million tons and $3.5 billion, respectively, during this duration, IRNA reported.

He listed the export items in the same timespan as iron ore and concentrates, copper ore, steel bars, aluminum ingot, zinc ingot, tiles, ceramics, building glass and ornamental stones.

Ardakani said in this period, Iranian minerals' exports were mainly destined for China, Iraq, India, the UAE, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Turkey, Thailand and South Korea.