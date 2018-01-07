N. Khorasan's food, agro exports grow 201%

Exports of foodstuff and agro products from the northeastern Iranian province of North Khorasan witnessed a 201-percent growth during March 21-December 21, 2017, said a provincial official on Sunday.

Hazratqoli Heidari, the market regulation director of the provincial Agricultural Jihad Office, put the weight and value of the exports in the same timespan at 12,000 tons and $8.6 million, respectively, IRNA reported.

"The items exported [in this duration] were foodstuff, tomato paste, sugar, macaroni, chicken leg, potato, onion, vegetables, livestock, shallot and poultry feed."

He said the products were exported to 21 countries including Turkmenistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Thailand and Germany.

In this period, Afghanistan was the biggest customer of Iranian products by importing 35 percent of Iran's total exports, followed by Turkmenistan (14 percent), India (15 percent) and Iraq (6.5 percent).