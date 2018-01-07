RSS
SZOGPC director: Company's gas output increases 2.5 mcm/dd

SZOGPC director: Company's gas output increases 2.5 mcm/dd

Gas production capacity of South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company (SZOGPC) has increased 2.5 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d), said a director of the company.

Mahmoud Mirbaqeri, the SZOGPC director for technical affairs, added the output capacity growth was achieved following the completion of 25 acidizing, cementing and perforation operations by the company in its oil wells since March 2017, Shana reported.

According to a report by Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, SZOGPC's current natural gas and crude oil production stands at 200 mcm/d and 6,000 barrels per day, respectively.

The report added these amounts of oil and gas are obtained from five operation regions including Parsian (southern Iranian province of Fars), Nar and Kangan (southern Iranian province of Bushehr), Aghar and Dalan (Fars Province), Sarkhoun and South Ghasho (southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan) and Sarvestan and Sa'adat Abad (Fars Province). '"

   
