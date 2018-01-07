RSS
CEO: SPGC Iran's biggest supplier of petchem feedstock

South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) is Iran's biggest supplier of petrochemical feedstock to downstream industries, said the company's managing director.

Masoud Hassani added that petrochemical plants located in the proximity of the company in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr, consume 8,000 tons of ethane per day which is produced by SPGC, National Iranian Gas Company reported.

On some days, he said, this figure even reached 10,000 tons per day.

SPGC's CEO listed the petrochemical plants as Jam, Pars, Kavian and Morvarid.

SPGC refineries process 700,000 barrels per day of gas condensates which will reach 1.04 million barrels per day once new phases of the supergiant South Pars Gas Field, in Bushehr Province, is completed.

The complex meets over 70 percent of Iran's gas demand. The share will increase 12 percent following the inauguration of new South Pars phases.

   
